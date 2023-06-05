Proposed freestanding emergency department coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Access to more health care options could soon be coming to the city of Hoover.

Grandview medical center on Highway 280 is proposing a freestanding emergency department off of Interstate 65 on Valleydale Road.

The addition of the new emergency department would make it the third freestanding department in the city of Hoover. Hoover city council president John Lyda said, the other two are MedWest and Brookwood Baptist.

“The freestanding ER model is something that is rather new to health care, over the last decade,” Lyda said. “And if in fact Hoover becomes the home to what will be our third, we are very excited about it and what it would bring in terms of access to care to our residents and visitors.”

City leaders are always looking at areas of the city where needs might exist. According to Lyda, healthcare is a big part of that need.

“So, to be able to bring a facility especially with a well-known brand like Grandview is very important to the city,” Lyda said. “I think it would benefit the folks along the Valleydale and I-65 corridor some great value in terms of health care access.”

The next step is for Grandview to get a certificate of need processed with the state of Alabama then the city of Hoover will work as their partner for this project.

“Should that certificate of need be approved by the state then I believe the city would be involved in terms of zoning and approval for mapping and ultimately the construction and operation of this,” Lyda said.

The cost of the proposed project would be a little over 25 million dollars, the proposal is now under review by the state health planning and development agency.

Those that are interested in submitting a written statement or appearing before the review board have until July 17 to do so.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.