Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services are at the scene of a head on collision on 3rd Avenue W.

BFRS say five people were transported to area hospitals in serious condition.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as new details are available.

