Crews battle church fire in Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews responded to battle a fire at a church in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Monday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

The two-story church is located at Ensley Avenue and Avenue S.

Heavy smoke and fire were reported by crews when they arrived at the scene.

Crews were working to defensively extinguish the fire as of 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

We’ll update this story with more information once it is available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.