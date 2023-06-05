LawCall
Birmingham police officer shot in the line of duty retiring from the department

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer who was shot in the line of duty responding to an armed robbery back in July 2019 is retiring from the department.

Officer Cullen Stafford was shot while responding to a robbery call at a convenience store in the 500 block of 23rd Street North.

According to police at the time, when officers tried to apprehend the suspect, the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing shots.

Officer Stafford was shot several times, including in the face, chest and legs.

The suspect in the shooting was pronounced dead in downtown Birmingham after gunfire was exchanged at multiple locations between police and the suspect.

Officer Stafford posted the following to LinkedIn about his retirement:

“I have spent the last 12 years as a Birmingham Police Officer. I learned people skills that can only be taught by dealing with people in their worst situations. The skills learned during my time as a police officer are invaluable in any profession as people are the basis of any successful business. July 17, 2019, I was shot multiple times in the line of duty and I will be medically retired on June 2, 2023.”

