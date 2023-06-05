LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Aquatics director says swimsuit color could help with safety in the water

Your kid's swimsuit color could make them less safe in the water
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re going swimsuit shopping for your kid, there could be certain colors that make them more visible while in the water.

You can imagine if a small kid is at the bottom of a deep pool, it might be hard to spot them. That’s why swimsuit color could be the difference between life and death.

Trey Sullivan, the Shades Valley YMCA Aquatics Director, says swimming safety is top priority at their pools.

He recommends that parents should consider buying swimsuits for their kids that don’t blend in with the water like pale shades of blues or greens. Sullivan says the brighter the swimsuit, the better.

“So many lifejackets you see are are reds our bright neon yellows and our bright neon oranges, anything that’s very visible,” said Sullivan. “Even a bright pink can be helpful. It’s easy for a parent to see it’s easy for a grandparent to see it’s even easy for our lifeguards to see. There’s a reason our lifeguards wear red, right? So they’re the most visible.”

Sullivan says extra eyes never hurt so make sure you’re paying close attention to your child this summer while they’re playing around deep bodies of water like at pools and water parks.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Salem.
Hewitt-Trussville High School principal resigns
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight
One person killed on Snavely Avenue SW
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found dead in car
Jermiera Ivory Fowler had not been seen since Thursday.
Burned body identified as missing Birmingham woman
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

As we told you a few weeks ago, due to a rise in theft with some Hyundai and Kia models, some...
What to do if car insurance company won’t write policy?
Pediatrician recommends waiting until 8th grade to give child a phone
"Wait until 8th" movement urges parents to wait to get kids phones
"Wait until 8th" movement urges parents to wait to get kids phones
Your kid's swimsuit color could make them less safe in the water
Your kid's swimsuit color could make them less safe in the water