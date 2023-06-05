19-year-old killed in Kingston community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was killed early Monday morning.

Dementrius Orlando Collins, of Birmingham, was shot an killed when police say more than 70 shots were fired in the 4600 block of Roscoe Avenue just before 1 a.m. Authorities say Collins died on the scene.

Police found another person in a car with gunshot wounds off Interstate 20/59 near the Tallapoosa Street on ramp.

Police say it is connected to the Roscoe Ave. shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

