Woman celebrating 107th birthday says smiling is her secret to a long life

Mississippi resident, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice, celebrated turning 107 years old this week. (Source: WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor, WTOK and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman celebrated turning 107 years old this week.

On Friday, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her close friends and family.

Rice celebrated the day with her loved ones with some cake and hamburgers. The Meridian resident also danced as they sang happy birthday to her while smiling throughout the celebration.

When it comes to her secret for enjoying a long life, WTOK reports Rice told the team that she makes it a point to smile.

“Her secret is smiling and being fair,” Rice’s daughter, Dorthy Dickson, said. “She has always stood for what is right and at 107 she’s still the captain of the ship.”

Rice’s family shared that her motto has been to treat people the way you would want to be treated.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

