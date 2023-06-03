Rail Safety Day and Safety Expo held in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is currently ranked 8th in the nation for railroad crashes, fatalities, and injuries, according to Alabama Operation Life Saver.

That’s why they partnered with the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum to host a railroad safety event.

The event was focused on educating the public on the dangers of railroads, and how to be safe with a presentation and a free train ride.

The Rail Safety Day and Safety Expo aimed to bring awareness to railroad safety and get the message out in addition to family fun activities. Between rail safety sessions and train rides, attendees were encouraged to visit the variety of public safety organizations like poison control, the Alabama Public Safety Commission, the Calera Police Department’s dive unit, and much more. The main goal of the expo was to teach folks to stay off the tracks.

“The train has the right of way. When you see tracks think train, and never try to race a train to the crossing. A lot of the times they are closer and moving faster than you think,” said Nancy Hudson, executive director of Alabama Operation Life Saver.

Hudson says the driver is the safety net, and the decisions that you make can be life or death.

