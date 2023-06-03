One injured in shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on June 3, 2023.

This happened in the 2500 block of Snavely Avenue SW.

We’re still working to learn the condition of the person who was shot.

So far, no word on if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

