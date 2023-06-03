New business offers new ways to experience a motorcycle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Birmingham firefighters are hoping to build the next hot business in The Magic City.

Jermaine Johnson co-founded Zip Trip Rentals about 18 months ago with a fellow Birmingham firefighter and a former football teammate from Alcorn State University.

They’ve been renting Slingshot 3-wheeled motorcycles as a way for visitors to experience Birmingham and for local folks to just have a fun night on the town.

“I mean, couples, people out of town. We actually had a company come in last week for a business retreat. They did a day full of activities and they picked us as one of the activities to do,” says Johnson.

Johnson says he and his partners got the idea after seeing similar businesses in places like Houston and Miami. Now they’re trying to provide a similar experience for people in Birmingham.

“The typical everyday ride, that’s something that’s modern, mundane or normal, it turns into an adventure just going home. Downtown is a whole different vibe. We like to tell people to come out, do your daily routine, but you experience it with a Slingshot.”

Johnson says he and his partners started the business with their savings and are looking for help to expand their fleet from the four vehicles they currently have and open a brick-and-mortar location.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.