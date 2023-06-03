LawCall
MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended with a crash, leaving a Montgomery police officer with minor injuries Saturday afternoon.

According to MPD, at about 3:37 p.m., units observed a stolen vehicle in the area of Carmichael Road and the Eastern Boulevard. After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with an MPD vehicle in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.

The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.

MPD says charges against the suspect are pending. There is no additional information available for release at this time.

