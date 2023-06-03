MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended with a crash, leaving a Montgomery police officer with minor injuries Saturday afternoon.

According to MPD, at about 3:37 p.m., units observed a stolen vehicle in the area of Carmichael Road and the Eastern Boulevard. After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with an MPD vehicle in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.

The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.

MPD says charges against the suspect are pending. There is no additional information available for release at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.