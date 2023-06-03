Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found dead in car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a male was found dead on June 3, 2023.

This happened in the 2500 block of Snavely Avenue SW. There, they found a male in a car, unresponsive. He died on the scene.

Police say the victim was suffering from visible signs of trauma, but there is no word on what exactly happened to him

So far, no suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

