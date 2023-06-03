Alabaster City Schools offering free parenting class

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Being a parent is complicated, and there’s a lot to stay on top of. To help, Alabaster City Schools is offering a 12-week parenting class that covers a wide array of topics you might run into with your kids.

Parents can expect to discuss topics such as drug use, cell phones, social media and setting boundaries with their child.

“We just want to help navigate parents and support parents as they walk through their child’s middle school and high school years,” said Alabaster City Schools Administrator Taylar Posey.

The classes will begin on June 5 and run until September. Each class will be about two hours long.

“If you have students that are at that adolescence age, middle school or high school, we have some great topics that we hope will benefit you and your family in the future,” said Posey.

Alabaster City Schools hopes to equip parents with the necessary tools needed to help their children be successful at school.

“We definitely feel like we are kind of like a tribe, we know that parents can’t do it on their own. Our teachers and administrators, we can’t do it on our own either, so if we are able to partner with parents and kind of hone in on some of the things that we see that parents may need help with, we are hoping that it will help the students be successful in the future,” said Posey.

Alabaster City Schools will also have information for parents with children who are upcoming middle or high school students. They encourage all parents to participate.

To register, call the Alabaster City Schools central office for more information.

