Alabama softball season ends with loss to Stanford in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team’s season came to an end after falling to the Stanford Cardinal in the Women’s College World Series.

The Tide played in the elimination game against the Cardinal after falling to Tennessee in the first game of the Women’s College World Series. Stanford lost to Oklahoma in their first game of the WCWS.

The Crimson Tide put star pitcher Montana Fouts on the mound for the elimination game. Fouts held Stanford to just two runs, but the Cardinal pitching stifled the Alabama bats, allowing just one hit.

Alabama finished the season with a 43-20 record.

