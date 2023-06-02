LawCall
The Yellowhammer Cookie is now Alabama’s official state cookie

Governor Kay Ivey signed HB421 designating the State of Alabama official cookie June 2, 2023 in...
Governor Kay Ivey signed HB421 designating the State of Alabama official cookie June 2, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. Montgomery student Mary Claire Cook submitted the recipe for the cookie. (Governor’s Office /Hal Yeager) (Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey made it official today, the Yellowhammer Cookie is now Alabama’s official state cookie.

Earlier this month, the bill to create a state cookie passed in the House and Senate after a 4th grader at Trinity Presbyterian School came up with the winning recipe.

Yellowhammer cookie recipe
Yellowhammer cookie recipe(WSFA 12 News)

On Friday, a Montgomery 4th grader and recipe creator Mary Claire Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Governor Ivey in her office. As the governor reviewed the legislation, she taste-tested the cookie for herself, gave it the stamp of approval, and put her signature on the bill to officially name the Yellowhammer Cookie the official state cookie.

“Sweet Home Alabama just got a little sweeter!,” said Gov. Ivey.

