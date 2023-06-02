Whole Wheat Sausage and Veggie Pasta

Ingredients:

1 lb cooked whole wheat penne pasta

12-14 oz smoked sausage sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 12oz packs frozen mixed vegetables

1 onion sliced

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Salt/pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large skillet on medium heat, add in oil and cook smoked sausage until brown on both sides.

Remove smoked sausage from the skillet and add in the onions and frozen vegetables. Cook until veggies are soft and tender. Add in the soy sauce and season with garlic powder and salt/pepper to taste.

Toss in the smoked sausage and pasta and add in ¼ cup of water if needed to loosen up the pasta.

Serve warm and enjoy!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.