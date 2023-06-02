LawCall
Sheriff Pettway introduces Hoopfest Community Tour to work to curb violence

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway introduced a unique initiative on Monday to tackle gun violence. The plan centers around a basketball tournament series called the Hoopfest Community Tour, targeting individuals aged 18 to 30.

Pettway aims to engage those involved in violence by inviting them to participate in the 3-on-3 basketball tournament held at six different venues throughout the county. The initiative seeks to spark conversations about conflict resolution among the participants.

“I want to invite them to the table to talk with us about conflict resolution,” said Sheriff Pettway.

The tournament, which is free to join, aims to provide a platform for individuals involved in violence to openly discuss their conflicts and seek peaceful resolutions. By leveraging the popularity of basketball, Pettway hopes to address the root causes of gun violence in Jefferson County and foster a safer community.

The tournament is set to begin in the coming weeks, and Sheriff Pettway is optimistic about its impact in bridging the gap between law enforcement and those affected by gun violence.

To sign up, click HERE.

