Second man arrested in major car break-in case at Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa County

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are now in custody after dozens of cars were broken in to at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators say most of the items stolen were firearms, and that’s why authorities say it was crucial to find the suspects.

Authorities say the second suspect they arrested was 25-year-old Ro’ Daryus Mitchell. Mitchell faces charges of breaking and entering a vehicle with more charges likely.

The first person arrested was 25-year old Terrance Whatley. Investigators say he was charged about three weeks ago. Authorities confirm Mitchell and Whatley were working together. In all, around 50 vehicles were broken into - cars and trucks belonging to Mercedes employees working overnight.

“Vehicle burglaries are some of the hardest crimes to solve because they tend to happen late at night and they’re very quick about it and very methodical and in this case they were. Basically they rolled up, broke into a vehicle, grabbed what they could and moving on to the next one quickly. It is brazen but again if someone is willing to commit a crime they’re willing to take whatever chance they need to make that happen,” said Sgt. Josh Hastings with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Hastings says there is a chance additional people could be arrested in connection with the case. Hastings says Mercedes has made some changes in its security when it comes to personal vehicles in the parking lots.

