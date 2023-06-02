Ruby Sunshine kicks off summer with specialty menu

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kick off summer with Sunshine! Ruby Sunshine introduces specialty Summer Menu full of fresh flavors that are Berry popular.

The new menu items include Seasonal Beignets, with a mixed berry cheesecake topped with triple berry coulis, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries and powdered sugar; Shrimp Cortez, corn cakes served with a bed of spinach and poached eggs topped with Cortez sauce; Very Berry Stuffed French Toast, stuffed with mixed berry cheesecake topped with triple berry coulis, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and powdered sugar; and Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes, with fresh fruit, cinnamon-butter, brown sugar, topped with a whiskey cream sauce, whipped cream, fresh pineapple, cherry and powdered sugar.

Special drinks include Sparkling Sunrise, a non-alcoholic beverage, and a Mimosa Flight with four seasonal flavors.

Try the new menu items at Ruby Sunshine Homewood and Ruby Sunshine Brook Highlands now through August 27.

