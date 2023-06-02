LawCall
Ruby Sunshine kicks off summer with specialty menu

Ruby Sunshine seasonal Mimosa Flight
Ruby Sunshine seasonal Mimosa Flight(Ruby Sunshine)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kick off summer with Sunshine! Ruby Sunshine introduces specialty Summer Menu full of fresh flavors that are Berry popular.

Ruby Sunshine Very Berry Stuffed French Toast
Ruby Sunshine Very Berry Stuffed French Toast(Ruby Sunshine)

The new menu items include Seasonal Beignets, with a mixed berry cheesecake topped with triple berry coulis, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries and powdered sugar; Shrimp Cortez, corn cakes served with a bed of spinach and poached eggs topped with Cortez sauce; Very Berry Stuffed French Toast, stuffed with mixed berry cheesecake topped with triple berry coulis, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and powdered sugar; and Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes, with fresh fruit, cinnamon-butter, brown sugar, topped with a whiskey cream sauce, whipped cream, fresh pineapple, cherry and powdered sugar.

Ruby Sunshine seasonal pancakes
Ruby Sunshine seasonal pancakes(Ruby Sunshine)

Special drinks include Sparkling Sunrise, a non-alcoholic beverage, and a Mimosa Flight with four seasonal flavors.

Ruby Sunshine Shrimp Cortez
Ruby Sunshine Shrimp Cortez(Ruby Sunshine)

Try the new menu items at Ruby Sunshine Homewood and Ruby Sunshine Brook Highlands now through August 27.

Ruby Sunshine Seasonal Beignets
Ruby Sunshine Seasonal Beignets(Ruby Sunshine)

