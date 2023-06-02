LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting near Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in unincorporated Jefferson County, near Bessemer.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 500 block of Summerset Way around 4:43 p.m. June 1 on a shooting. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital.

According to reports, two men were in an argument during which, the suspect pulled a firearm and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect, 21-year-old Quandarrious Roberts ran from the scene after the shooting.

Star1 and K-9 Units were deployed to assist in the search. During the search, detectives were able to make contact with the suspect via telephone and arranged for his surrender. Roberts was taken into custody on the charge of attempted murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. A bond has not been set.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Salem.
Hewitt-Trussville High School principal resigns
Shooting investigation on Summerset Way
Police investigating shooting in Bessemer
Center Point shooting.
Homicide in Center Point under investigation
Magic City Summer Fest.
Magic City Summer Fest to be held June 29 through July 2
Scott’s Koneys closing after 46 years in Birmingham
‘I’m sad but ready to go’: Scott’s Koneys closing after 46 years in Birmingham

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted murder in Jefferson Co.
Man arrested for attempted murder in Jefferson Co.
Woman disappears after Facebook Marketplace meeting
Woman disappears after Facebook Marketplace meeting
Temperatures this afternoon will end up a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 80s.
First Alert: A few storms Friday
Jermiera Ivory Fowler has not been seen since Thursday.
Birmingham Police looking for woman who disappeared after Facebook Marketplace meeting