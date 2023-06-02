Man charged with attempted murder after shooting near Bessemer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in unincorporated Jefferson County, near Bessemer.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 500 block of Summerset Way around 4:43 p.m. June 1 on a shooting. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital.

According to reports, two men were in an argument during which, the suspect pulled a firearm and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect, 21-year-old Quandarrious Roberts ran from the scene after the shooting.

Star1 and K-9 Units were deployed to assist in the search. During the search, detectives were able to make contact with the suspect via telephone and arranged for his surrender. Roberts was taken into custody on the charge of attempted murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. A bond has not been set.

