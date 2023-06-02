LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Lawson State: Sweet and Sour Shrimp

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

1 lb. Shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on

1/2 cup red bell pepper, medium dice

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp. oil for searing

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1/3 cup green onion, sliced for garnish.

[sesame seeds, optional garnish]

Directions:

1. Heat sauté pan or wok to medium – high heat, add oil and sauté shrimp and peppers until done about 3-4 minutes.

2. whisk sweet and sour sauce ingredients together in a small bowl.

3. Pour sauce into the pan with shrimp, peppers and garlic, simmer for 2 minutes, serve hot.

4. Serve Sweet and Sour Shrimp over steamed rice. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.

Sweet and Sour Sauce:

6 Tbs. Rice Vinegar

1/3 cup honey

2 Tbs. tomato paste

2 Tbs. soy sauce

2 Tbs. Sugar

1 Tbs. hoisin sauce

1 tsp. ginger, ground

2 tsp. cornstarch

6 Tsp. Water

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Salem.
Hewitt-Trussville High School principal resigns
Shooting investigation on Summerset Way
Police investigating shooting in Bessemer
Center Point shooting.
Homicide in Center Point under investigation
Magic City Summer Fest.
Magic City Summer Fest to be held June 29 through July 2
Scott’s Koneys closing after 46 years in Birmingham
‘I’m sad but ready to go’: Scott’s Koneys closing after 46 years in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Whole Wheat Sausage and Veggie Pasta
Whole Wheat Sausage and Veggie Pasta
Lawson State: Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Lawson State: Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Jessica Ivey: Blueberry Buckwheat Pancakes
Jessica Ivey: Blueberry-Buckwheat Pancakes