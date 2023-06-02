Lawson State: Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Ingredients:
1 lb. Shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on
1/2 cup red bell pepper, medium dice
1/2 cup yellow bell pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tsp. oil for searing
3 cloves of garlic, minced
1/3 cup green onion, sliced for garnish.
[sesame seeds, optional garnish]
Directions:
1. Heat sauté pan or wok to medium – high heat, add oil and sauté shrimp and peppers until done about 3-4 minutes.
2. whisk sweet and sour sauce ingredients together in a small bowl.
3. Pour sauce into the pan with shrimp, peppers and garlic, simmer for 2 minutes, serve hot.
4. Serve Sweet and Sour Shrimp over steamed rice. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.
Sweet and Sour Sauce:
6 Tbs. Rice Vinegar
1/3 cup honey
2 Tbs. tomato paste
2 Tbs. soy sauce
2 Tbs. Sugar
1 Tbs. hoisin sauce
1 tsp. ginger, ground
2 tsp. cornstarch
6 Tsp. Water
