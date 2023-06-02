Lawson State: Sweet and Sour Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb. Shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on

1/2 cup red bell pepper, medium dice

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp. oil for searing

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1/3 cup green onion, sliced for garnish.

[sesame seeds, optional garnish]

Directions:

1. Heat sauté pan or wok to medium – high heat, add oil and sauté shrimp and peppers until done about 3-4 minutes.

2. whisk sweet and sour sauce ingredients together in a small bowl.

3. Pour sauce into the pan with shrimp, peppers and garlic, simmer for 2 minutes, serve hot.

4. Serve Sweet and Sour Shrimp over steamed rice. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.

Sweet and Sour Sauce:

6 Tbs. Rice Vinegar

1/3 cup honey

2 Tbs. tomato paste

2 Tbs. soy sauce

2 Tbs. Sugar

1 Tbs. hoisin sauce

1 tsp. ginger, ground

2 tsp. cornstarch

6 Tsp. Water

