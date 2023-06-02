HABD security video shows deadly shooting in Kingston community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A leaked video of a shootout in a Birmingham Housing Authority community is making the rounds on social media.

That shooting took place on Monday, May 29. Birmingham Police said nearly 100 rounds were fired in just one minute, killing 43-year-old Juanderius Woods, at the Morrell Todd Homes in Kingston.

WBRC did some digging, and in the last three months, there have been three people shot in a housing authority community, including an innocent 5-year-old girl. While Woods was the only victim in this most recent case, leaders said this crime was still extremely dangerous.

WBRC is only showing you still images from the security video. We do want to warn you that the images may also be disturbing.

The video and images show bystanders and adults outside during the Monday night shooting, but Birmingham Police said they are having a hard time getting witnesses to talk and no arrests have been made. City leaders said there are security cameras, BPD cameras, lighting, and license plate readers at all housing authority communities. They said normally crime like this comes from non-residents.

“Almost 100 percent of the time, it’s not those residents that live within the housing community that are causing or are suspects in this criminal activity,” Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said. “When we have a ton of egress and ingress points, so many people come because there are so many ways to enter and exit, and that’s when you have increase in shootings. What the city has done is we have said ‘let’s limit the access in and out and let’s beef up security around that.”

Williams said this type of gun violence is even more dangerous inside these communities, because it is likely to hit an innocent victim.

“We should never see in any neighborhood, especially our public housing units that have so many families and children in close proximity, what we saw around Kingston,” Williams said. “Where we have so many people outside and we have adults that are making very stupid and poor decisions.”

WBRC reached out to Birmingham Police to learn more about any suspects in this case, but we did not hear back.

In response to this leaked video, Housing Authority leaders tell us:

“The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is aware of the video that is circulating on social media depicting a recent shooting at our Rev. Dr. Morrell Todd Homes property. The surveillance footage is in possession of the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) and matters pertaining to this ongoing investigation are under purview of BPD.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.