Central Alabama Pride kicks off week of pride activities with awards night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Pride commenced its 45th annual pride celebration with a special awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding LGBTQ+ leaders. The event kicked off a week-long series of festivities, highlighting progress and unity within the community.

Gina Mallisham, Vice President of Central Alabama Pride, emphasized the importance of community support during challenging times. Mallisham said, “We were hearing people give thanks to the community for their support, because it has been a very difficult season for the LGBTQ+ community here. And so there’s been a lot of giving thanks, and a lot of sharing and appreciation for the camaraderie and the unity that it takes to fight for the protections we deserve as humans here.”

Awards included a Lifetime Achievement Award presented to the CEO of AIDS Alabama, honoring their dedication to serving individuals affected by HIV/AIDS. Representative Neil Rafferty received an Activism Award for his exceptional contributions to advancing LGBTQ+ rights.

The celebration’s main event, the pride parade, is scheduled for June 11th, with 100 registrants already signed up.

