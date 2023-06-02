Cade Noah Act equipping law enforcement with techniques for sensory and disability individuals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cade Noah Act is headed to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk.

This act mandates all law enforcement departments in Alabama to participate in training to better equip them for interactions with individuals with sensory needs or invisible disabilities.

Alabama is the first state in the country to implement this.

State Rep. Leigh Hulsey has been advocating for this bill for three years.

The bill was named after her son, Cade Hulsey, and Noah Terry, who are each on the autism spectrum.

“It comes from a place of loving law enforcement, wanting them to be as adequately prepared and trained to do the job that they have to do, but also protect the public who they serve,” Hulsey said.

These annual trainings show officers how to work with and interpret what’s going on with special techniques.

“We are walking away from situations that without an understanding could have some interesting circumstances arise and preventing those things from arising,” Hulsey said. “I think that is the win.”

Helena was the first department to get on board, and then the idea was brought to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said they mandated online training for all of their patrol deputies and jail deputies.

“To make sure that they were able to identify individuals who may be struggling with sensory challenges, and then once those challenges are identified, how do we adjust our response,” Hammac said.

The sheriff’s office even took it one step further by purchasing sensory bags with noise cancelling headphones, fidget items, and nonverbal communication cards.

The Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission provides the mandatory training online.

Anyone certified through APOST is required to participate.

