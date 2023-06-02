LawCall
Birmingham Police looking for woman who disappeared after Facebook Marketplace meeting

Jermiera Ivory Fowler has not been seen since Thursday.
Jermiera Ivory Fowler has not been seen since Thursday.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a woman has not been seen since she left to meet someone to make a purchase from Facebook Market Place.

Jermiera Ivory Fowler, 31, was last seen May 31 around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of 41st Street North. She was driving a White Nissan Versa with Alabama tag number 1AOYPYR.


Birmingham Police say Fowler is considered to be in danger.

Fowler is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She was possibly wearing a black dress with black tennis shoes. Fowler has shoulder length hair.

