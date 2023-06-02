Birmingham Police looking for woman who disappeared after Facebook Marketplace meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a woman has not been seen since she left to meet someone to make a purchase from Facebook Market Place.

Jermiera Ivory Fowler, 31, was last seen May 31 around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of 41st Street North. She was driving a White Nissan Versa with Alabama tag number 1AOYPYR.

Birmingham Police say Fowler is considered to be in danger.

Fowler is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She was possibly wearing a black dress with black tennis shoes. Fowler has shoulder length hair.

