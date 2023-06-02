Birmingham Police investigating homicide in NE Birmingham
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of a homicide Thursday night.
Officials responded to the scene near the 200 Block of Tucker Avenue.
An investigation is underway.
We will update the story once more information becomes available.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.