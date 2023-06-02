LawCall
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in NE Birmingham

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of a homicide Thursday night.

Officials responded to the scene near the 200 Block of Tucker Avenue.

An investigation is underway.

We will update the story once more information becomes available.

