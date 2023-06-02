LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police investigating homicide after woman’s burned body found

Thursday night police responded to a call of a body on Sellers Avenue.
Thursday night police responded to a call of a body on Sellers Avenue.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in Roebuck.

Thursday night police responded to a call of a body on Sellers Avenue. Once on the scene, police found a woman’s body that had been burned.


The identity of the victim has not yet been released. No arrests have been made.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Salem.
Hewitt-Trussville High School principal resigns
Shooting investigation on Summerset Way
Police investigating shooting in Bessemer
Center Point shooting.
Homicide in Center Point under investigation
Magic City Summer Fest.
Magic City Summer Fest to be held June 29 through July 2
Scott’s Koneys closing after 46 years in Birmingham
‘I’m sad but ready to go’: Scott’s Koneys closing after 46 years in Birmingham

Latest News

Temperatures this afternoon will end up a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 80s.
First Alert: A few storms Friday
Jermiera Ivory Fowler has not been seen since Thursday.
Birmingham Police looking for woman who disappeared after Facebook Marketplace meeting
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season
A bill that would allow some people access to police body camera which is awaiting Governor...
Bill to allow some people access to police body camera video headed to Governor’s desk