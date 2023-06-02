Birmingham Police investigating homicide after woman’s burned body found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in Roebuck.

Thursday night police responded to a call of a body on Sellers Avenue. Once on the scene, police found a woman’s body that had been burned.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. No arrests have been made.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.