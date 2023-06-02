AAATC: Apollo chicken
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ann’s All Around Town Catering: Apollo Chicken
Ingredients:
8 jumbo chicken tenders, cooked to 165 degrees
1 Tbsp Miami Tropical Seasoning
Pinch of sugar
Squeeze of lemon juice
2 cups tri color rotini pasta
1 cup Greek Vinaigrette
Directions:
Cook pasta for about 8 minutes or until tender. Grill or broil chicken. Toss pasta with olive oil and some dressing. Arrange chicken over pasta and dress with vinaigrette. Garnish with peppers and serve with a nice salad. Enjoy!
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.