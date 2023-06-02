LawCall
AAATC: Apollo chicken

By WBRC Staff
Jun. 2, 2023
Ann’s All Around Town Catering: Apollo Chicken

Ingredients:

8 jumbo chicken tenders, cooked to 165 degrees

1 Tbsp Miami Tropical Seasoning

Pinch of sugar

Squeeze of lemon juice

2 cups tri color rotini pasta

1 cup Greek Vinaigrette

Directions:

Cook pasta for about 8 minutes or until tender. Grill or broil chicken. Toss pasta with olive oil and some dressing. Arrange chicken over pasta and dress with vinaigrette. Garnish with peppers and serve with a nice salad. Enjoy!

