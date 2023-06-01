What you need to know from the Jefferson County Coroner’s annual report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Almost no one in the state witnesses more death than the Jefferson County coroner.

Bill Yates released his annual report from 2022 and we sat down with him to break down the trends.

One of the worst, the number of drug overdoses continues to soar. The coroner says that drug deaths seem to be the thing they find themselves investigating the most and last year alone, 452 people overdosed.

“Illicit drug use was never a safe thing to do, now it is even more dangerous,” said Yates. He points to the surge in fentanyl deaths as the key reason why.

“Even just a little bit of that, a few grains of that if you would, mixed in with cocaine, mixed in with methamphetamine, or mixed in with a pill on the street that was made in a clandestine lab, it can be lethal,” said Yates.

However, at this point it isn’t just fentanyl causing concern. Xylazine is a large animal tranquilizer that has somehow made its way into the drug supply. Last year, 44 people overdosed on Xylazine - that is a 400% increase from 2021.

“Nobody is wanting this, but it just destroys and tears apart their relationships, it tears apart their support structure,” said Yates.

Yates says the stricter legislation is a good thing in the war on opioids, but other programs are necessary to help addicts. Still, he stresses more must be done as the numbers continue to surge so far this year.

“I was looking at the data for the first quarter of this year 2023, and we are on pace to again break record from 2022,” said Yates.

Nearly 80% of all people who overdosed last year died due to fentanyl. However, fentanyl is far from the only thing impacting Jefferson County.

Investigators are still working to secure justice for two families in Fairfield after they lost two teenagers to gun violence.

The latest data from the Jefferson County coroner shows this is far too common a situation. It shows 53 kids died in Jefferson County in 2022. That’s up by nearly 18%.

Now, let’s focus on kids between the ages of 1 and 17 where 32 kids lost their lives.

The leading cause of death for children that are no longer infants is firearms. In fact, that makes up nearly 60% of all juvenile deaths.

In most instances, they died by homicide - it accounted for 50% of the deaths. Nearly all the victims were Black.

Even for someone who deals with death everyday like the Jefferson County coroner, the scenes and emotions involved in this are tough.

“That is difficult when you have to tell a family that news. It is most difficult when you have to tell them we believe this is your loved one, but we can’t tell you at this time because we cant identify the individual,” said Yates.

The number of children killed in a homicide nearly doubled in 2022 with 16 losing their lives, compared to 2021 when 9 children were killed and 11 in 2020.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.