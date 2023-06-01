Water main break causes flooding in Pleasant Grove

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works crews are on the scene of a water main break in Pleasant Grove.

Officials estimate a 6-hour timeline before the repair is complete.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work as fast as possible to make these repairs”, stated Birmingham Water Works Public Relations Manager Rick Jackson.

