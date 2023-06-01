LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Water main break causes flooding in Pleasant Grove

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works crews are on the scene of a water main break in Pleasant Grove.

Officials estimate a 6-hour timeline before the repair is complete.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work as fast as possible to make these repairs”, stated Birmingham Water Works Public Relations Manager Rick Jackson.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Magic City Summer Fest.
Magic City Summer Fest to be held June 29 through July 2
Over 30 cars broken into in Bessemer area
Police: Over 30 cars broken into in Bessemer area
The shooting happened in the 900 block of 52nd Way North Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Man shot, killed in north Birmingham ID’d
Center Point shooting.
Homicide in Center Point under investigation

Latest News

A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season
Source: WBRC video
Hoopfest community tour
Source: WBRC video
Hewitt-Trussville HS principal resigns
Source: WBRC video
Protecting your home while on vacation