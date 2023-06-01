LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

WATCH: Deputy uses a rope to free bear trapped inside vehicle

Authorities in California helped free a bear trapped in a vehicle using a rope to open the door.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) – Sheriff’s deputies in California helped free a bear that was trapped in a vehicle.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incline patrol said it responded to a home near Lake Tahoe where the owners “discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office shared video of the event Sunday which shows a deputy tying a piece of rope to the door handle of an SUV with the bear inside.

The rope in the video appears to be made up of multiple lengths of rope tied together to give the deputy enough distance between himself and the vehicle for when the bear is freed.

When the deputy pulls the door open, the bear can be seen looking out of the vehicle before leaping out and running away.

“Spring is an active time for our Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors,” the sheriff’s office said.

To avoid encounters with bears, the sheriff’s office urges people to avoid leaving food, wrappers, coolers and any scented items in their vehicles.

It also recommends not leaving garbage outside and to dispose of any waste inside, if possible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Ke’Andre Fuller
Brothers facing capital murder charges for murder of Pinson teen
Magic City Summer Fest.
1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest 2023
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County

Latest News

FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken...
Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes
Source: WBRC video
Pickens County residents receive disappointing news on hospital’s immediate future
Fentanyl deaths continue to go up in Jefferson County
What you need to know from the Jefferson County Coroner’s annual report
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a...
3 more GOP governors sending National Guard troops to US-Mexico border