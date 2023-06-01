Tuscaloosa community yard sale to benefit struggling youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An upcoming community yard sale in west Alabama will benefit troubled youth and some who may struggle with mental health. It’s part of a partnership between Christ Baptist Church Tuscaloosa and Inception Care, LLC. that hopes to address some community concerns head on.

The yard sale includes kitchen appliances, computers, clothes, and other items provided by vendors. Money from the sale goes towards a food and clothing ministry and a youth program offered by the church.

“So, we’re going to do a lot of things for kids,” Pastor Ransey O’Daniel of Christ Baptist Church said. “We’re going to take them bowling, skating. Take them to the civil rights museum and things of that nature.”

There’s also an opportunity for mental health counseling for some youngsters too.

“Depending on the proceeds, I will sponsor six different children or adolescents, and they can meet me and schedule the appointments at my office,” explained Ariela Aaron, the owner of Inception Care LLC.

This community yard sale will happen in the parking lot of Christ Baptist Church Tuscaloosa on Saturday June 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

