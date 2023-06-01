LawCall
Several Civil Rights sites in Alabama receiving grant funding from National Park Service

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars of federal funding are heading to a handful of Civil Rights sites in Alabama. Leaders tell us it’s all about preserving history.

St. Paul United Methodist Church is one of the sites receiving $750,000 for preservation and restoration through the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program. St. Paul UMC was the site of one of the earliest meetings in Birmingham during the direct action campaign to integrate the city’s buses. Crowds also gathered there for the 1963 Palm Sunday March where Reverends A.D. King, N.H. Smith and John T. Porter led the procession for equality down to city hall. They were met by Birmingham police with dogs and clubs. Some of the marchers were arrested.

You can see some of that history in photos lining the walls of the historic church. Reverend Dr. Richard Stryker says some of the money will be used to turn the fellowship hall in a museum to hopefully inspire the younger generation to make a difference in their communities.

“That’s what the grant is all about to provide a space where people can sit, reflect, pray about, think about and plan for the future,” Rev. Stryker said.

NPS has awarded the following grants, which total $3,149,900, for historic sites in Alabama:

  • $74,800 to the City of Anniston for Story Mapping and Formalization of Operations and Maintenance for the Anniston Civil Rights Trail
  • $750,000 to the Historic Bethel Baptist Church Community Restoration Fund in Birmingham for historic preservation
  • $750,000 to the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Birmingham for preservation and restoration
  • $750,000 to the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery for repair and rehabilitation
  • $75,000 to the Alabama Historical Commission in Montgomery for the Freedom Rides Museum Vintage Greyhound Bus Virtual Reality Experience
  • $750,000 to the Alabama Historical Commission in Montgomery for rehabilitation of the second floor of the Moore Building

As the Representative of Alabama’s Civil Rights district, I take seriously my responsibility to ensure that we preserve the living legacy of the Civil Rights Movement,” Rep. Terri Sewell said. “Each year, I’m proud to lead the effort in Congress to increase funding for the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program to ensure that America’s civil rights history lives on. This $3.1 million is a big win for the State of Alabama and will help ensure that faces and places of the Movement are never forgotten!”

We’re told the African American Civil Rights Grant Program helps document, interpret, and preserve sites and stories related to the African American struggle to gain equal rights as citizens.

