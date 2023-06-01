LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Parks in Alabaster constantly being vandalized

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the past few months, restroom facilities at parks across Alabaster have constantly been vandalized.

This has created a huge problem for Alabaster’s Park and Recs department, with thousands of dollars being spent to repair the damage.

The Alabaster Parks and Rec department is seeing this happen two to three times a week, with most of the damage taking place at Municipal Park.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Hamm said every morning, there is something new.

Graffiti on the walls, soap dispensers destroyed, and bathroom sinks broken. In the last week, they have had to spend thousands of dollars in extra expenses to repair plumbing, fixtures, and repaint the walls, taking them about three to four hours to fix depending on the damage.

This is not only a strain on the parks and rec budget, but on the staff as well.

Hamm said they are doing their best to make sure these facilities are clean, but it’s impossible for them to be there 24/7.

The city is asking parents to supervise their children while they are at the city parks and discuss with them the severity of the potential criminal charges they could face if caught.

“It’s been a major issue, we have made some progress,” Hamm said. “We’ve got some cameras out and we have been able to identify some of the alleged offenders and are seeking prosecution for those as we speak, in some instances.”

The city posted on Facebook to bring awareness to this issue. They are asking the public - if you see something, say something.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Ke’Andre Fuller
Brothers facing capital murder charges for murder of Pinson teen
Magic City Summer Fest.
1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest 2023
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Pickens County residents receive disappointing news on hospital’s immediate future
Fentanyl deaths continue to go up in Jefferson County
What you need to know from the Jefferson County Coroner’s annual report
Vandalism at city parks in Alabaster
Vandalism at city parks in Alabaster
Fentanyl deaths continue to go up in Jefferson County
Fentanyl deaths continue to go up in Jefferson County