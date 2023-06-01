Parks in Alabaster constantly being vandalized

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the past few months, restroom facilities at parks across Alabaster have constantly been vandalized.

This has created a huge problem for Alabaster’s Park and Recs department, with thousands of dollars being spent to repair the damage.

The Alabaster Parks and Rec department is seeing this happen two to three times a week, with most of the damage taking place at Municipal Park.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Hamm said every morning, there is something new.

Graffiti on the walls, soap dispensers destroyed, and bathroom sinks broken. In the last week, they have had to spend thousands of dollars in extra expenses to repair plumbing, fixtures, and repaint the walls, taking them about three to four hours to fix depending on the damage.

This is not only a strain on the parks and rec budget, but on the staff as well.

Hamm said they are doing their best to make sure these facilities are clean, but it’s impossible for them to be there 24/7.

The city is asking parents to supervise their children while they are at the city parks and discuss with them the severity of the potential criminal charges they could face if caught.

“It’s been a major issue, we have made some progress,” Hamm said. “We’ve got some cameras out and we have been able to identify some of the alleged offenders and are seeking prosecution for those as we speak, in some instances.”

The city posted on Facebook to bring awareness to this issue. They are asking the public - if you see something, say something.

