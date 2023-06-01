LawCall
Local youth baseball league board member reacts to founder’s admission of misappropriating tax dollars

Baseball league board member reacts to charges against Fred Plump
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a stunning turn of events, the founder of a local youth baseball league, State Representative Fred Plump, admitted to diverting tens of thousands of tax dollars that were meant for the program. Consequently, Plump resigned from his position and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. We spoke with Ryan Washington, a board member residing in Texas, who had been involved with Piper Davis Baseball for five years.

Washington expressed his shock upon learning that the league’s founder and Alabama lawmaker, Fred Plump, had pleaded guilty to felony fraud charges. The Department of Justice revealed that Plump had misused funds by giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to his mistress instead of allocating them to the youth baseball league.

Washington explained that his initial involvement with Piper Davis Baseball had stemmed from his son’s participation in the sport, eventually leading him to play in college. He praised the program’s commitment to assisting minority athletes and expressed his admiration for its positive impact. The allegations against Plump contradicted the image Washington had of him.

“Most giving. Misunderstanding. That’s why when you told me this, it did not sound like – there was something not adding up. I guarantee it. Absolutely, we wanted it to continue. It had done great things in the past,” Washington expressed.

Washington expressed his hope that the league would persevere due to the tangible results he had witnessed, emphasizing the potential of this multi-state league to produce talented athletes.

As the fallout from Plump’s actions continued, the future of the Piper Davis Baseball league remained uncertain. The board members and the community undoubtedly played a pivotal role in determining the league’s fate and ensuring its ongoing dedication to fostering talent and supporting young athletes.

