Jessica Ivey: Blueberry-Buckwheat Pancakes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Ingredients:

4 cups blueberries

1 1 /2 cups buckwheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups LACTAID reduced-fat milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons honey

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Vegetable oil, for cooking

For the syrup:

2 cups fresh blueberries

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Crush 4 cups blueberries and set aside.

Mix flour, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl.

Add LACTAID, vanilla, melted butter, honey and eggs, whisking until well-mixed.

Add lemon juice and mix well.

Pour egg mixture into the flour mixture, stirring until batter is smooth, crushed and thick.

Fold in blueberries.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat.

Measure 1/2 cup batter per pancake and pour into the pan or griddle when oil is hot.

Cook until bubbles appear around the edges of the pancakes.

Flip and cook until brown on the other side.

Remove from pan, setting aside in a warm oven.

Carefully wipe out pan or griddle and add more oil if necessary.

Repeat process to make 12 pancakes. B

Blueberry Syrup:

Combine 2 cups blueberries, maple syrup and 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan. Simmer over medium heat 5-6 minutes or until the blueberries have popped and syrup starts to thicken.

