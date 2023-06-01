Jefferson County Coroner: 57% of infant deaths in 2022 caused by co-sleeping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors are warning about the dangers of sleeping with your infant because it’s something that could result in the baby’s death.

In the latest report, the Jefferson County Coroner says co-sleeping deaths were the most common cause of infant death in 2022. Out of those 21 deaths, 57%, or 12 of them, were due to co-sleeping.

One pediatrician says many times, parents don’t even mean to fall asleep with their baby.

“In the sleep deprived state of multiple wake ups overnight and multiple feedings, changing diapers, all the care that’s required for a newborn, parents often fall asleep with their infants and in that sleep-deprived state, can accidentally roll over on that infant causing them to suffocate,” said Dr. Nilong Vyas, a pediatrician and the founder of Sleepless in NOLA. “Many ways in which SIDS can occur is either through a parent rolling over the child or the child becoming entrapped in blankets.”

She says having extra help in the home is key.

“No parent can do this exclusively on their own so making sure there is either someone else in the home with them that can help sort of take over the care of the child so mom can nurse the baby if she’s nursing and then hand the baby off to the caregiver for them to burp the baby and put them down into a safe sleeping environment,” she explained.

Dr. Vyas says if that’s not possible, set an alarm for every 15 minutes during a late night feeding to make sure you aren’t accidentally falling asleep.

“Not just the potential for death or injury to the child, but it’s also potentially not healthy for the mother because she’s not capable of going into a really deep sleep,” said Dr. Vyas. “A part of her brain is always awake saying, ‘Where am I in relation to the baby? Where is the baby in relation to the bed? Where is the baby in relation to the edge of the bed and in relation to the spouse if there’s someone that’s sleeping in the bed.’”

The doctors adds that it’s important for infants to sleep on their back on a flat, firm surface like in a crib or bassinet, she also says to take out any pillows or blankets too because they could suffocate on their own with extra items in there.

