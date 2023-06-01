Jefferson Co. Coroner looking for family of 2 people who recently died

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help finding the families of two people who recently died.

Andrea Denise King, 42, of Birmingham was found unresponsive by a friend May 25 in a home in the 400 block of 1st Street West. Her cause of death is pending, but the coroner said there is no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with her death.

King is believed to be from the Indianapolis, Indiana area and is believed to still have family living there.

Danny Clayton Rodgers, 68, of Pleasant Grove died May 28 at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation located at 30 7th Street in Pleasant Grove.

The coroner said Rodgers died of natural causes.

He previously lived in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South, Birmingham.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

