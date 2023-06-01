LawCall
'I'm sad but ready to go': Scott's Koneys closing after 46 years in Birmingham

Scott’s Koneys closing after 46 years in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After serving hot dogs to the Birmingham community for nearly five decades, Scott’s Koneys will close its doors for good Friday.

Owner, Scott Green, says when he first started in Birmingham in 1977, he was one of about 40 hot dog stands.

On a busy day, Green says he makes about one hot dog every six seconds.

“I’ve got a good job. I’m sad, but ready to go,” said Green. “I think I can turn a corner in a few days and God has been so good, but I’ll be sad tomorrow.”

Green says in his new retirement, he plans to play golf and spend a lot of time with his family.

