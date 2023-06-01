Homicide in Center Point under investigation

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide.

A 24-year-old man was shot around 9:18 May 31 in the 500 block of Tupelo Way. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting, please call 205-325-1450, option 2 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

