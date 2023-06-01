LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homicide in Center Point under investigation

A 24-year-old man was shot around 9:18 May 31 in the 500 block of Tupelo Way.
A 24-year-old man was shot around 9:18 May 31 in the 500 block of Tupelo Way.(File image - Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide.

A 24-year-old man was shot around 9:18 May 31 in the 500 block of Tupelo Way. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.


Anyone with information about this shooting, please call 205-325-1450, option 2 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Magic City Summer Fest.
1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest 2023
The shooting happened in the 900 block of 52nd Way North Wednesday afternoon.
Man shot, killed in north Birmingham
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
One dead, one injured in early morning shooting in Fairfield
Police in Memphis said that 76-year-old John Materna, affectionately known as “Red the...
Watermelon vendor of 30 years killed during attempted robbery, police say

Latest News

Baseball league board member reacts to charges against Fred Plump
Local youth baseball league board member reacts to founder’s admission of misappropriating tax dollars
A portion of the East Thomas Apartments was damaged due to fire on Sunday, May 28. The cause of...
Birmingham fights public nuisance property in lawsuit
Jefferson County Coroner: 57% of infant deaths in 2022 caused by co-sleeping
CDC: Sick employees cause over 40% of food-borne illnesses
New CDC data shows 40% of food poisoning outbreaks caused by sick workers