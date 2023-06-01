LawCall
Hewitt-Trussville High School principal resigns

Tim Salem.
Tim Salem.(Source: Trussville City Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - School officials say they accepted the resignation of Hewitt-Trussville High School Principal Tim Salem.

His resignation was accepted on Friday morning, June 1.

Salem was placed on administrative leave previously in 2022.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

