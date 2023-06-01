Birmingham launches Magic City Sips competition for local bars and restaurants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new initiative to help Birmingham restaurants bring more customers to their doors, launched on Wednesday, May 31.

More than a dozen local spots are participating in the new “Magic City Sips” competition, where each week you can find different specials on Wednesday’s.

Birmingham City leaders heard from different local businesses that they still needed some help getting back to pre-pandemic dinner numbers, or were looking to expand to new customers, so the city is using the new “Magic City Sips” series to help highlight and promote local participating bars and restaurants.

Each Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm, local bars or restaurants will have different food and drink specials. You can find the deals on each spot’s Instagram, or the Birmingham Innovation and Economic Opportunity social media, and leaders want you to try them all.

The series will go on weekly until August, and at the end, customers will get to vote on different awards for the businesses; best drink, best deal, or best food.

Program leaders said its a way to try something new, while also supporting local businesses.

“We know that the bartenders are ecstatic, LaKeela Lowe with Birmingham’s Innovation and Economic Opportunity said. “If there are some owners who haven’t heard of it, there are some owners, bartenders and mixologists are rallying around this program, encouraging their managers to sign up for SIPS.”

Registration for Magic City Sips is still open until the end of August, so city leaders said it is important to check in each week incase a new restaurant has joined and is offering new specials.

Some participants include; Queen’s Park, Michael’s Restaurant, The Fennec, Bosses@Midtown, Bottega’s on 5th, EastWest, 5 Point Public House & Oyster Bar, and Pilcrow Cocktail Cellar.

For more information or to register, click here.

