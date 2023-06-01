Birmingham fights public nuisance property in lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a recent development, Herbert Beville Junior, the owner of East Thomas Apartments located on 10th Street West in the Thomas neighborhood, expressed his surprise upon learning that the 70-unit abandoned property had been declared a public nuisance by the city of Birmingham.

“I am shocked because I have sat in the office of the city and talked to them about this project,” Beville Jr. said.

This revelation came to light in a lawsuit filed by the city in the Jefferson County Circuit Court on Wednesday, spanning 48 pages. The city contends that the property has become a breeding ground for illegal activities. However, Beville claims to have been unaware of the property’s troubled status since he purchased it in December with intentions to clean and renovate it.

“I have drawings and proposals of the new project,” he added.

According to court documents, notices of violations were sent to the property owners in April, with a deadline of May 27 to bring the property into compliance. However, on May 28, a fire consumed a significant portion of the property.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A portion of the East Thomas Apartments was damaged due to fire on Sunday, May 28. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (WBRC)

According to Beville, “I have not received those notices at all.”

“We have to give notice pursuant to the law,” City Attorney Nicole King said about the current state law.

King acknowledged that her office has been actively cracking down on negligent property owners, having pursued 17 lawsuits since 2020. While she refrained from commenting on the ongoing litigation involving Beville, she mentioned the establishment of the Drug and Nuisance Abatement Team (DNAT) as a proactive measure to hold owners accountable.

“As a former prosecutor for the city of Birmingham, I am passionate about making sure our residents are protected. Mayor Woodfin has a big plate for neighborhood revitalization, and along with Mayor Woodfin, the City Council, the DNAT, and other city partners with the community, we’re working hard to clean up these neighborhoods,” King said.

Attorney King highlighted that some cases have been settled, with fines contributing to the neighborhood revitalization fund. These funds are allocated for projects aimed at combating blight and improving infrastructure, such as street repaving.

King, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the city and the community, stated that vigilant neighbors were instrumental in alerting officials to nuisance properties.

To report a nuisance property, concerned individuals can contact the Office of the City Attorney via email at problemproperty@birminghamal.gov or call (205) 254-2369 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

As this legal battle unfolds, officials say the city of Birmingham remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing public nuisances and ensuring community safety.

Read the full lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court below.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.