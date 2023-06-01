LawCall
Bear hit by car near Ider

A bear was hit by a car near Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 117 in Ider on Thursday.
A bear was hit by a car near Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 117 in Ider on Thursday.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - A bear was hit by a car near Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 117 in Ider on Thursday.

According to the Ider Police Department, the bear was hit by a car and climbed into a tree at a residence near Ider crossroads. There was slight damage to the car involved in the wreck, but no one was injured.

The situation is being monitored by the Alabama Game and Fish Division and the police department.

The situation is being monitored by the Alabama Game and Fish Division and the police department.
The situation is being monitored by the Alabama Game and Fish Division and the police department.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

