LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Ke’Andre Fuller
Brothers facing capital murder charges for murder of Pinson teen
Magic City Summer Fest.
1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest 2023
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks...
High school student wearing noise-canceling headphones struck, killed by train
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
Source: WBRC video
B'ham Police investigating homicide at 52nd Way N.
Source: WBRC video
Fairfield mayor pleading for peace after teens killed in shootings