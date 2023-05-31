LawCall
Woman in critical condition after house fire in Birmingham

The fire happened on St. Charles Court SW.
The fire happened on St. Charles Court SW.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 1800 block of St. Charles Court SW. Birmingham Fire Rescue said the woman was taken to UAB Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in 25 minutes. No other injuries were reported.

