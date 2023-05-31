Woman in critical condition after house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 1800 block of St. Charles Court SW. Birmingham Fire Rescue said the woman was taken to UAB Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in 25 minutes. No other injuries were reported.

