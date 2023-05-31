Village Tavern: Thai Chicken Salad
Good Day Cooking
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thai Chicken Salad
Ingredients
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 cup green cabbage; julienne 1/8"
- 1 cup red cabbage, julienne 1/8"
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 2 tablespoons edamame
- 1 tablespoon scallions, sliced 1/8"
- 1/4 cup cucumer, peeled, cored, diced 1/4"
- 1 cup chicken, roasted, cooled thinly sliced, 1/8"
- 1/2 cup lime cilantro dressing (Instructions below)
- 1/4 cup fried wontons (mix in salad) or fried noodles
- 3 tablespoons Thai peanut dressing, drizzled (instructions below)
- 1/4 cup fried wontons (garnish)
- Sesame seeds for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Mix well, making sure all items are coated well with Lime Cilantro dressing.
- Pile salad in center of a serving salad bowl.
- Drizzle Thai Peanut Dressing out of squirt bottle over salad.
- Garnish with wontons on top and sesame seed over the entire salad.
Lime Cilantro Dressing
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup red bell pepper, diced 1/2"
- 1 1/2 bunches cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
- 1/3 cup honey
- 3 tablespoons white vinegar
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger, fresh, minced
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 3/4 cup canola oil
Directions
- Place bell pepper, cilantro leaves, honey, white vinegar, and lime juice in a food processor or blender and puree for one minute.
- Add the rest of the ingredients except the canola oil, process until smooth.
- Slowly add the canola oil in a thin stream and continue to process for two minutes after all the oil had been added.
- There should be no oil on the surface.
- Store, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.
Thai Peanut Dressing
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup peanut butter, creamy
- 1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup canola oil
Directions
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together peanut butter, vinegar, honey, water, and soy sauce.
- Stir in sugar, cayenne, and red pepper flakes.
- Slowly add oil and continue whisking until emulsified.
- Pour in a large squeeze bottle
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.