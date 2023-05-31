Village Tavern: Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

Ingredients

2 cups mixed greens

1 cup green cabbage; julienne 1/8"

1 cup red cabbage, julienne 1/8"

1/2 cup shredded carrots

2 tablespoons edamame

1 tablespoon scallions, sliced 1/8"

1/4 cup cucumer, peeled, cored, diced 1/4"

1 cup chicken, roasted, cooled thinly sliced, 1/8"

1/2 cup lime cilantro dressing (Instructions below)

1/4 cup fried wontons (mix in salad) or fried noodles

3 tablespoons Thai peanut dressing, drizzled (instructions below)

1/4 cup fried wontons (garnish)

Sesame seeds for garnish (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well, making sure all items are coated well with Lime Cilantro dressing. Pile salad in center of a serving salad bowl. Drizzle Thai Peanut Dressing out of squirt bottle over salad. Garnish with wontons on top and sesame seed over the entire salad.

Lime Cilantro Dressing

Ingredients

1/3 cup red bell pepper, diced 1/2"

1 1/2 bunches cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup honey

3 tablespoons white vinegar

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon ginger, fresh, minced

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

3/4 cup canola oil

Directions

Place bell pepper, cilantro leaves, honey, white vinegar, and lime juice in a food processor or blender and puree for one minute. Add the rest of the ingredients except the canola oil, process until smooth. Slowly add the canola oil in a thin stream and continue to process for two minutes after all the oil had been added. There should be no oil on the surface. Store, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Thai Peanut Dressing

Ingredients

3/4 cup peanut butter, creamy

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup canola oil

Directions

In a mixing bowl, whisk together peanut butter, vinegar, honey, water, and soy sauce. Stir in sugar, cayenne, and red pepper flakes. Slowly add oil and continue whisking until emulsified. Pour in a large squeeze bottle

