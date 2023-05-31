LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Vandals strike Greene County Golf Course for the 5th time

Greene County golf course vandalized for 5th time
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Suspected vandals struck the Greene County Golf Course in Eutaw.

This strike means the golf course has sustained five strikes in less than a month. In the most recent case of vandalism on Friday, the suspects used mowers to ram a shed that housed golf carts.

“First, I would ask them why? And then I would tell them to stop it,” said Greene County Golf Course manager Don Black.

Black is angry, fed up and perplexed as to why the course continues to get hit by vandals. Black says this is fifth strike in three weeks.

This time, the culprits took one of the two mowers, went joyriding and then struck one of the buildings.

“They purposely hit the building behind me here. They got the mower out and crawled inside the wall, go on it and hit the door,” said Black.

“We have two persons of interests but I’m not going to give any names,” said Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson.

Chief Johnson says they are making progress in the investigation but it takes time. “Just making sure we got all our ‘I’s’ dotted and ‘t’s’ crossed, just making sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Back on the greens, Don Black says they are now taking security in their own hands; surveillance cameras are on the way, and the greens committee will possibly add another layer of protection as well.

“One of our greens committee members.. I went to talk to him. A security firm contacted him and we are supposed to talk on Monday,” said Black.

While golfers continue to use the course there is an undercurrent of angst over what’s happened. Don Black estimated the suspects so far have caused upwards of $100,000 worth of damages to the sheds and individual carts.

The cameras and possible introduction of on-site security will help to track down the vandals and prevent another round of vandalism to the course.

Chief Tommy Johnson says at the bare minimum the charges the suspects will face is criminal mischief and probably a whole lot more.

The Greene County golf course is offering a $500 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Tatyanna Hannah
17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: Texas man shot and killed in parking lot of Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Cahaba River Sunday ID’d

Latest News

Fitness training for firefighters in Montevallo
Montevallo Fire and Rescue Partners with the University of Montevallo for fitness training
Jani’ “Cupcake” Barker
15-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield Saturday identified
Tatyanna Hannah
17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
The Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument in Trussville
Newest veterans monument in Trussville honors fallen heroes this Memorial Day