Vandals strike Greene County Golf Course for the 5th time

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Suspected vandals struck the Greene County Golf Course in Eutaw.

This strike means the golf course has sustained five strikes in less than a month. In the most recent case of vandalism on Friday, the suspects used mowers to ram a shed that housed golf carts.

“First, I would ask them why? And then I would tell them to stop it,” said Greene County Golf Course manager Don Black.

Black is angry, fed up and perplexed as to why the course continues to get hit by vandals. Black says this is fifth strike in three weeks.

This time, the culprits took one of the two mowers, went joyriding and then struck one of the buildings.

“They purposely hit the building behind me here. They got the mower out and crawled inside the wall, go on it and hit the door,” said Black.

“We have two persons of interests but I’m not going to give any names,” said Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson.

Chief Johnson says they are making progress in the investigation but it takes time. “Just making sure we got all our ‘I’s’ dotted and ‘t’s’ crossed, just making sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Back on the greens, Don Black says they are now taking security in their own hands; surveillance cameras are on the way, and the greens committee will possibly add another layer of protection as well.

“One of our greens committee members.. I went to talk to him. A security firm contacted him and we are supposed to talk on Monday,” said Black.

While golfers continue to use the course there is an undercurrent of angst over what’s happened. Don Black estimated the suspects so far have caused upwards of $100,000 worth of damages to the sheds and individual carts.

The cameras and possible introduction of on-site security will help to track down the vandals and prevent another round of vandalism to the course.

Chief Tommy Johnson says at the bare minimum the charges the suspects will face is criminal mischief and probably a whole lot more.

The Greene County golf course is offering a $500 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

