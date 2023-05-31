LawCall
UC head baseball coach stepping down amid sports betting investigation

UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Wednesday that Head Baseball Coach Scott...
UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Wednesday that Head Baseball Coach Scott Googins has stepped down.(University of Cincinnati website)
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati head baseball coach is leaving the program amid an investigation into a player’s parent’s involvement in sports betting.

Scott Googins is stepping down as the Bearcats’ head baseball coach, UC announced Wednesday.

“I want to thank Coach Googins for his time and commitment to the Bearcats,” said University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham. “We have begun a national search for a new head coach, and we are excited about the future of Cincinnati baseball.”

Googins is now the third staff member to leave UC’s baseball program in May.

On May 17, the university relieved Assistant Baseball Coach Kyle Sprague and Director of Operations Andy Nagel as UC investigated gambling activities.

A little more than a week later, a source confirmed to FOX19 NOW that the gambling investigation was centered around a Bearcats baseball player’s parent. That same player’s parent is also connected to the investigation involving Alabama baseball, the source confirmed.

Multiple sources said that Sprague and Nagel did not gamble, however, the player’s parent was gambling and had conversations with the two men.

At the time UC confirmed Sprague’s and Nagel’s firings, the university said they had not decided on Googins’ future.

Googins led the Bearcats baseball program for six seasons, compiling a 143-156 record from 2018 to 2023.

He led UC to an American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship and an NCAA Regional Tournament appearance in 2019.

In the 2023 season, the Bearcats finished 24-33.

UC says they have started a national search for their next head baseball coach.

