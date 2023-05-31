Tuscaloosa man arrested in child pornography case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man has been arrested by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force after being accused of using social media sites to sell child pornography.

Thomas Katrell Conner, 23, was arrested Wednesday morning after officials executed a search warrant at his home. He is charged with dissemination of obscene material depicting persons under the age of 17 in obscene acts.

Connor is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond of $30,000.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.